CHISHOLM, Okla.--A police chase ended with a deadly crash on Saturday.

Chisholm Math teacher John Matousek was killed after a suspect being pursued by police hit his car head-on on highway 81.

Police say the man being chased was driving north in the southbound lane near Waukomis after being involved in a road rage incident in Enid.

The suspect was airlifted to the hospital.

This incident is under investigation.