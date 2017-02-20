“The most destructive weapon of all time,” Hitler’s telephone sells for $243,000

A red telephone, the same color as the Nazi flag, is the very weapon Hitler used to command the deaths of millions of innocent lives during World War II, according to an auction house.

That phone sold at auction on Sunday to an anonymous bidder for $243,000.

Alexander Historical Auctions describes the phone as "Hitler's mobile device of destruction," calling it "arguably the most destructive weapon of all time, which sent millions to their deaths around the world."

Hitler reportedly used the phone for most of his commands, including genocide at Nazi prison camps.

The telephone was made by Siemens, and was originally black in color, but was later painted red with Hitler's name, an eagle, and a swastika engraved on the back.

According to the auction house, the Russians found the phone in Hitler's Berlin bunker after his suicide when the Germans surrendered in 1945.

The Russians then reportedly gifted the phone to British Officer Sir Ralph Rayner, who kept it tucked away in a box at his home in western England.

Upon Rayner's death in 1977, the phone was passed down to his son, Ranulf Rayner, now 82, who decided to auction the phone, hoping it ends up at a museum.

"I certainly won't miss it," Rayner told CNN. "It's a fairly sinister bit of kit and I've always lived in fear of someone trying to steal it. I've also been told it'll bring me bad luck."

"My father didn't see it as a relic of Hitler's glory days, more a battered remnant of his defeat, a sort of war trophy," Rayner said. "He never thought it would become an important artifact."

Rayner also sold a dog figurine for $24,300 reportedly belonging to Hitler, which he claims was made by laborers at Dachau concentration camp, also brought back from Germany by Rayner's father.

"I don't want them to be hidden again," Rayner said. "I want them to remind the world of the horrors of war."