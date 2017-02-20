‘Things like this usually don’t happen here,’ Man injured after Norman officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. – People in one Norman neighborhood say gunshots were the last thing they expected to hear late Monday morning after an officer-involved shooting happened near their homes.

The incident happened near Main Street and Berry Road.

“I’m thinking, ‘this is a really quiet neighborhood and things like this usually don’t happen here,’” said a woman named Renee.

She didn’t want to go on camera but gave us permission to use her first name.

Renee shared a video she took with her phone that shows portions of the incident unfold.

“It looks like they’re advancing on him,” she said. “I think this was shortly after the suspect finally got himself out of the vehicle.”

Police say it started with a phone call from another woman nearby.

“An adult male was attempting to break into their home with a crow bar,” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department.

With a description of the man, a police officer was able to locate the suspect nearby.

At some point, the suspect ran to his vehicle.

“During that pursuit, the individual did reach into his waistband and produced a weapon and pointed it towards the officer,” said Jensen. “At that time, the officer fired multiple shots.”

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

His name has not been released.

The officer involved in the shooting wasn’t injured and police say he has been placed on leave pending the investigation.

His name has also not been released.