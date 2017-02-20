Follow storms on KFOR live interactive radar

Trump names new nominee for national security adviser

Posted 2:18 pm, February 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:22PM, February 20, 2017
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH, Fla. – President Donald Trump has tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser.

Trump announced the pick Monday at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago. He says McMaster is “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

Trump says retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.

Trump had been looking for a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week.

Trump’s first choice to fill the roll was Vice Admiral Robert Harward who turned it down, citing family reasons.