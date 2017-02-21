America Hooked: Oklahoma children impacted by addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA--There is a silent epidemic in Oklahoma, and while it`s often hidden behind closed doors the effects can be seen in some of our society`s most vulnerable population - children.

Not only are countless Oklahoma women hooked by the grip of opioid addiction, but their children are often along for the ride, as well.

Down an old renovated hall and in the most unlikely of places is a nursery. It is not where you would typically find one – inside a dated, rundown building that used to be a nursing home, now nursing a second chance by giving female addicts another shot at life and their children one they may not otherwise have.

"I remember the day, because, I'm really emotional,” said Courtney Bennett. "I went and got on the state waiting list and I said 'Ok, god. Wherever you want me to go that's where I'm going to go, and I got a phone call from Jordan's Crossing, and I came on September 28."

Jordan’s Crossing is one of the only state run facilities for women. Their children can also live here with them.

There is a long waiting list, and priority is given to pregnant women.

Babies inside the nursery were born to addicts. They stay here while their mothers are in rehab in another wing of the building.

Children who are old enough are in public school.

That is where Myisha Lusk’s daughter is, and before the mother and daughter were here, Myisha was in the Oklahoma County Jail facing drug charges.

She lost her freedom and her daughter.

"I would wake up, and before I could do anything I had to take them, and I would sit there for a couple hours,” Lusk said. "Just so I could feel the effects of them. I would get high off them."

And she’s not alone.

"Any kind of opiate,” Bennett said. "Roxies, Oxycontin, Opanas, vicodin."

That is usually how it starts – pain, a prescription and then addiction.

Tuesday at 10, KFOR takes a look inside this often deadly dynamic and its effect on the state’s women and children in our continuing special reports on “America Hooked.”