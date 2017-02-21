Arraignment delay for Tulsa man charged in neighbor’s death

TULSA, Okla. – Arraignment has been delayed for a Tulsa man on first-degree murder and hate crime charges in the killing of his Lebanese neighbor.

Arraignment for 62-year-old Stanley Vernon Majors in the shooting death of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara that was scheduled Tuesday was postponed until March 21.

Online court records do not list a reason for the delay, but it comes six days after the initial judge recused himself from the case and Majors’ attorneys filed documents saying they will pursue an insanity defense.

Authorities say Majors shot Jabara in August, after bombarding him for years with racial insults as part of a feud with Jabara’s family.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has undergone a mental competency examination and was found competent to stand trial.