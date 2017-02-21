Child possibly hit by vehicle after accident in Yukon

Posted 7:19 pm, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 07:42PM, February 21, 2017
autoped

YUKON, Okla. – Officers are responding to a possible auto-pedestrian accident in Yukon Tuesday evening.

Officials are near the scene in the 900 block of S. Cornwell.

autoped-2 autoped

Police believe a child may have been hit by a vehicle.

A witness told NewsChannel 4 the child did not appear to be breathing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 