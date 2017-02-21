× Child possibly hit by vehicle after accident in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – Officers are responding to a possible auto-pedestrian accident in Yukon Tuesday evening.

Officials are near the scene in the 900 block of S. Cornwell.

Police believe a child may have been hit by a vehicle.

A witness told NewsChannel 4 the child did not appear to be breathing.

.#BREAKING A small child has been hit by a car in a parking lot in Yukon. A medical helicopter is being called to the scene. @kfor — Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) February 22, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.