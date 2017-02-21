Medical marijuana bill introduced by Tulsa lawmaker

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans could vote on whether to legalize medical marijuana as early as next year, but one state lawmaker has already introduced legislation that would set the framework if sales of the drug are approved.

State Rep. Eric Proctor of Tulsa has introduced a measure that’s nearly an exact replica of what’s being considered in neighboring Arkansas, where medical marijuana was legalized by voters last November.

The bill would make marijuana available to patients with glaucoma, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, Alzheimer’s and arthritis among other medical ailments.

House Bill 1877 calls for a maximum $7,500 fee to apply to run a dispensary and a maximum $15,000 fee to apply for a marijuana cultivation license.