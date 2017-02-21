× Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class Announced

The 2017 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class has been announced and it’s a star studded group of inductees.

Former Oklahoma State hoops star Bryant “Big Country” Reeves is one of the headliners of the class. He helped lead Oklahoma State to a Sweet 16 and a Final Four during his time in Stillwater. Reeves was the 6th pick in the 1995 NBA draft and played all six of his professional seasons with the Grizzlies franchise in both Vancouver and Memphis. He currently lives in Gans, Oklahoma and his son Trey is a basketball walk on at OSU.

Tuttle native and former OU Quarterback Jason White also headlines this class of seven. White won the 2003 Heisman trophy while being named an All-American and helping lead Oklahoma to two straight national championship games in his career.

Former OU football player Bill Krisher brings an impressive resume to the hall of fame. The Sooner Guard was a two time all-american and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1958 NFL draft. He was apart of the storied OU football teams that reeled off 47 straight wins.

Baseball player Bill Greason will be inducted for not only his baseball prowess, but breaking OKC baseball’s color barrier. Greason, a pitcher, played two seasons in OKC with the Indians, a minor league team. He played in the Negro League and founded the American Negro League Baseball Association. Greason, an Atlanta, GA native is now a pastor in Birmingham, Alabama.

Doug Blubaugh will be inducted for his efforts in wrestling at Oklahoma State. The Ponca City native won a national championship and three team championships at OSU from 1955-1957. He also won a gold medal in the Rome Olympic games in 1960.

Blubaugh is not the only wrestler being inducted. Former UCO wrestling coach David James will be enshrined. James wrestled at UCO winning two individual national championships and was named a four time all-american. He went on to coach at UCO winning 12 team national titles, helping crown 48 individual national champions and 182 all-americans.

Oklahoma Christian assistant track coach Jeff Bennet will be inducted. Bennett was raised in Vinita, OK and was a decathlete in the 1972 Olympic games in Munich.