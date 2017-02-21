Perry Schools Superintendent to remain on paid administrative leave

PERRY, Okla. – A meeting held in Perry Tuesday night determined the fate of the district’s Superintendent Scott Chenoweth.

The talk of his employment comes amid allegations that former teaching assistant, Arnold Cowen, inappropriately touched at least 20 students at Perry Upper Elementary.

It was decided Chenoweth would remain on paid administrative leave.

Kenda Miller, the school’s principal, and 5th grade math teacher, Jeffrey Sullins, also face criminal charges after police say they failed to report the accusations.

“The community is grieving. There is so much pain out there. The board wants everybody to come together for the common goal of working through this process. Our hearts go out to all the families of the alleged victims. We know there is so much hurt out there, as a school board we are coming together and we will show leadership through this process,” said school board member Jason Proctor.