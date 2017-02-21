Plan announced for new Warren Theatre in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A plan to build the Warren Theatre in Midwest City has been announced!

“This proposed theatre is our newest and greatest Warren Theatre luxury design,” said William “Bill” Warren, Found and President of Warren Theatres, Inc.

The Midwest City theatre will feature 14 auditoriums, including four adult balconies with reclining seats, a second-floor restaurant and bar with upscale concessions on the first floor.

All seats throughout the theatre will be reserved.

Each auditorium will feature waterfall curtains and the latest state-of-the-art sound and projection technology available.

The footprint of the theatre will resemble all the other locations.

The proposed theatre will be a part of the second phase of the Sooner Rose Shopping Center, located at S.E. 15th ST and Sooner Road.

Phase one of the development includes Academy Sports + Outdoor and Hobby Lobby.

Phase 2 of the development will offer additional retail and dining options in addition to the unique entertainment venue.

Click here for more on the proposed plan.