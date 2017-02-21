‘Right of Conscience’ bill passes committee

OKLAHOMA CITY – A controversial measure that would allow businesses to deny services to certain people passed out of committee Tuesday morning.

Senate Bill 197, known as the ‘Oklahoma Right of Conscience Act,’ would permit businesses to deny services to those whose marriage, lifestyle or behavior is at odds with an individual’s sincerely-held religious beliefs.

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill on to the full body by a 7-4 vote.

Sen. Joseph Silk’s (R-Broken Bow) measure has drawn opposition from the LGBT community, which calls the bill a “license to discriminate.”

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce has also expressed concern about the bill’s effect on local business.