OKLAHOMA CITY-- A rough start to the morning for downtown commuters as a sewage spill is closing down roadways.

Both southbound lanes of Western and Shields at I-40 are closed while crews clean up the spill.

Crews with the Fire Department, Haz-Mat, storm water quality and the Oklahoma City Police Department are working to clean up the mess.

The spill seems to be concentrated at SW 3rd & Western.

Drivers are urged to take an alternative route into downtown.