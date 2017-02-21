Video shows caregiver performing lewd acts on 100-year-old man, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - Cellphone video taken at an Ohio assisted care facility shows a care worker performing lewd acts in front of a 100-year-old man, according to police.

"She is basically harassing him," said Sandusky Detective Anthony Bath.

The care worker, 26-year-old Brittany Fultz, faces a charge of gross sexual imposition, but it's possible she could face additional charges, police said.

"It's disturbing," Bath said. "She is touching him. This was not something he wanted."

The video was taken by another former caregiver who was in the room at the time.

The footage shows Fultz doing lewd acts in front of the man and then straddling his leg, Bath said.

"I can show you new things, I can show you new things," Fultz can be heard saying on the video.

The video also allegedly shows Fultz pulling down her pants and "mooning" the elderly resident.

Bath said the video was taken a few months ago and just recently given to officials at the Commons Of Providence.

Once they received it, they called police.

Officials at the facility could not be reached.

Fultz is free on bond and due in court soon.