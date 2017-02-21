“What is the rule of law?” Oklahoma lawmakers answer questions from U.S. Citizenship test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A measure requiring Oklahoma high school students to pass the United States Citizenship test­­ now moving forward at the state capitol.

But we wanted to know, ­­how much do our own state lawmakers know?

Specifically, some of those who are supporting the measure.

The civics exam, the same one given to immigrants,­­ consists of 100 questions.

Students would have to get a score of at least 60 to graduate.

Ten lawmakers on the common education committee voted yes on the bill.

Only four opposed.

So, we visited their offices for a pop quiz asking a handful of questions from the test.

“What is one promise you make when you become a United States citizen? To uphold the Constitution,” said Rep. Mickey Dollens.

“To uphold the Constitution,” said Representatives George Young and Ed Cannady.

They all got that one right but some questions stumped our elected officials.

“When was the Constitution written? 1876, 1786," said Rep. Dollens.

Rep. George Young said, “The Declaration was '76, I think the Constitution was around the same time, 1776.”

And Rep. Ed Cannady said, “1789 rings a bell.”

The answer is 1787.

Our next question: "Before he was president, Eisenhower was a general. What war was he in?"

“That is a darn good question,” said Young, “I would think and believe it was World War II.”

“World War II,” said Dollens.

“He was a World War II general,” said Cannady.

Everyone got this one right and finally, "what is the rule of law?"

Young said, “That's what, spirit of the law which is some unattended consequences that might come up and does the law really take in consideration of those. The rule of law is more specific, what’s written there and hearing to that particular thing.”

While Cannady said, “It is that we have three branches and they create the law but then it is over seen and by the third branch and it is Supreme Court.”

The answer could include any of these four: everyone must follow and obey the law, including leaders and government. No one is above the law.

Representative Dollens got it right.

“Because you are president that doesn't put you above anyone else.”

Representatives Dollens and Young voted yes on the civics test requirement. But Representative Cannady voted no.

“Now we're saying even though you passed US government and you're qualified to graduate because that is a requirement, but now we got to give a citizenship test that is used for immigrants.”

So, now lawmakers are in the process of fine tuning the measure.

“But I also asked to add an amendment to this bill and that would require all elected officials to also take and pass the citizenship test,” said Dollens.

That's a measure even representative Cannady can get behind.

“You're not qualified to graduate, would you say we're not qualified to legislate?”

Under the measure, a student could retake the test as many times as necessary for passage.

The course materials and test are available on-line, free of charge.

Click here if you'd like to see how you would score.