2-year-old Oklahoma boy dies after being hit by truck

YUKON, Okla. – A two-year-old boy who was hit by a truck in Yukon Tuesday night has passed away.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a two-year-old boy was struck by a truck near Cornwell and Vandament Ave.

The toddler was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the driver who hit the child stopped and everyone involved is cooperating with officers.

At this time it is unclear exactly what happened, but those who drive the stretch of roadway say it is dangerous because of frequent foot traffic and low lighting.

Police have not released the victim’s name at this time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video