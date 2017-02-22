× Bills passed by Oklahoma legislature in 2016 could be reason you may owe state taxes this year

OKLAHOMA CITY – When filing your taxes this year, you may be surprised if you state taxes.

Tax officials say two bills that were passed into law last summer could affect whether or not Oklahomans get a refund this year.

Senate Bill 1604 and Senate Bill 1606 were passed into law in May and went into effect last November.

When some residents were given a refund for 2015, SB 1604 meant they could see a credit for 2016.

SB 1606 focuses on specific amounts deducted on a federal return, which could then be added as state income in certain situations.