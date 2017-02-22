× Cowboys Rally To Win At Kansas State

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 14 points, but rallied to win 80-68 over Kansas State on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

After falling behind 33-19 in the first half, OSU scored the next 14 points to tie the game, then ended the half with a Jawun Evans three-pointer to make it 39-38 Wildcats at the break.

A 15-7 run in the second half, sparked by nine points from Leyton Hammonds, gave OSU the lead for good, and their ninth win in their last 10 games.

Evans led the Cowboys with 21 points and added 9 assists.

Hammonds had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Brandon Averette came off the bench to score 13.

Phil Forte was held to just two points and missed his only two field goal attempts.

The Cowboys held K-State to just 37 percent shooting from the field.

The game was a return home for OSU head coach Brad Underwood, who played at Kansas State from 1984 to ’86.

OSU earned a split in the season series after losing to the Wildcats in Stillwater in January, the last of the Cowboys’ six straight losses to start conference play.

Oklahoma State improves to 19-9 on the season, 8-7 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys will host Texas Tech at 1:00 pm this Saturday, February 25.