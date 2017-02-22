Driver convicted of wreck that killed 6 won’t serve jail time

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – A driver who caused a deadly crash that claimed the lives of six people will not spend any time behind bars.

On June 18, authorities say Wenceslao Cruz-Marquez was driving a van from North Carolina to New Jersey when he overcorrected, causing the van to cross the northbound lanes of I-95 and hit another vehicle.

“The impact of that crash caused the Toyota to spin around and the Dodge van overturn approximately five to six times before finally come to a stop. Six of the van’s 16 occupants were ejected and died at the scene,” Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick told WTVR. “Driver fatigue is being considered as a factor in the crash.”

Authorities say the crash claimed the lives of six people in the van: 33-year-old Epifanio Texmoxtle, 40-year-old Elvira Montiel, 5-year-old Jose Montiel, 36-year-old Andres Francisco, 34-year-old Yopihua Tehuintle and 37-year-old Juan Diego.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents say all of the victims in the van were in the country illegally, including Cruz-Marquez.

Cruz-Marquez was initially charged with six felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, WTVR reports.

He was sentenced to a year in prison, but all 12 months were suspended.