Former intervention center employee pleads guilty to rape

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former employee at the Community Intervention Center will spend five years behind bars after he was convicted of raping a teenager in custody.

In 2015, officers were called to the Community Intervention Center, a detention center for juveniles, on an alleged sexual assault.

Earlier in the week, a teenager was taken into custody for public drunkenness and was dropped off at the center.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl says she was raped by an employee while being held at the center.

The victim told police that Cornelius Jackson grabbed her breast while they were in a storage room getting supplies.

She also said that Jackson allegedly showed her naked pictures of himself that were on his cell phone.

The victim says she was awoken by Jackson, who took her back to the storage room where they had sex, according to the report.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim did not resist Jackson or scream because she didn’t think it would do any good since they were in an empty building.

On Feb. 22, Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and sexual battery. Jackson was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation.