Former Sooner Star Has a New Home in Sacramento

Former Oklahoma All-American Buddy Hield will make his debut for the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, February 23, when the Kings host the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 central time.

Hield was traded from New Orleans on Sunday in a big trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins from the Kings to the Pelicans.

Hield met with the Sacramento media on Wednesday for the first time, and said the Kings owner kept telling him they would eventually get him on their team.

The Kings were one of the teams rumored to be very interested in Hield in last year's NBA Draft.