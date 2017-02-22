× Hole discovered on I-40 in Del City may cause traffic delays

DEL CITY, Okla. – A hole that was discovered on a bridge on I-40 has caused the interstate to narrow to one lane in Del City.

As of 12:10 p.m., westbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane between S.E. 15th St. and Sunnylane Rd. in Del City due to a hole in the Crutcho bridge.

The 3 ft. by 3 ft. hole was discovered in the center lane.

Drivers in the area should expect heavy congestion and use an alternate route, as the closure is expected to continue for several hours and possible into evening rush hour.