"I was appalled," Man claims entry to Oklahoma City bar denied because of tribal ID

OKLAHOMA CITY – Justin Belvin and his wife, Kimberly, enjoyed a night out Saturday, a late Valentine’s Day dinner they both were looking forward to.

“I had reservations at Mikey Mantel’s, and I went to Cosmopolitan, had a drink afterwards,” he said.

The two said they had a great time.

Before heading home, Belivn said he decided to stop at a nearby bar, Tapworks, to use the restroom.

He didn’t have his driver’s licenses to show the bouncer at the door.

But, he did have his tribal ID card.

“It has my picture, date of birth, name, social, everything. It’s a tribal ID,” Belvin said.

He said, after the doorman checked his ID, he was told he could not come in.

“I should not have been refused service. I came in as a legal patron and a taxpayer,” Belvin said.

At that time, his wife was walking up to check on him and said what she heard the bouncer say was a shock.

“I just heard him say ‘Tell your (expletive) tribe to get a state recognized ID.’ Those were his exact words,” she said.

The couple said they presented the ID card to several other Bricktown businesses earlier in the evening without any problem.

When they contacted Tapworks the next day, Kimberly said they were told the ID card wasn’t clear and the birthdate wasn’t visible.

We reached out to Tapworks Wednesday, and they sent us this statement, saying, in part:

“The gentleman handed over an ID, and my security guy looked it over and handed it back. He explained that he needed an ID with a date of birth, because he did not see it on the ID that was provided. Instead of maybe pointing to the area on the ID where the date of birth could be found, the man became combative and began cussing and making slurs of sexual orientation towards our staff members. After speaking to our staff in such a combative and vulgar manner, our staff denied entry based on the actions of the couple. Our business is owned by a member of the Choctaw Nation. These allegations are baseless and without merit of any kind.”

Still, Belvin said his birthday is clearly visible on his tribal ID card and the business is making excuses.

“I was appalled. I was like I cannot believe this happened to me. I have lost sleep over this,” Belvin said.