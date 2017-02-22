‘I would love to leave office with a growing economy,’ OKC Mayor Mick Cornett will not seek re-election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - After four terms, Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett will not seek re-election.

He has served since 2004, and he says he did so with no regrets.

“I would love to leave office with a growing economy, so we can address our public safety needs and with the funding plan in place, that we can address the street resurfacing issues we have,” Cornett said.

During his time in office Cornett most notably helped bring an NBA team to town.

He also pushed for healthy living in OKC with his “This City is Going on a Diet” campaign that gained nationwide attention.

But he's not finished yet.

In his final year, many of the MAPS 3 initiatives will be complete.

“We have a wellness center to open next week, we have a groundbreaking on the park coming up this spring, we're going to have an opportunity to invest in our streets,” said Cornett.

But for all of the accomplishments, mom`s approval may have been at the top of the list.

“Well I lost my mother a couple years ago but, you know, for those years when I was mayor, I know she enjoyed the idea of coming down to City Hall and calling me her mayor,” he said.

And while Mayor Cornett gets ready for his next chapter one candidate is ready to fill his shoes.

“I actually helped Cornett with his first campaign and I've been interested in this for a long time,” said Brian Maughan.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said he's ready to finish what Cornett has started.

“I have a great vision for the city and I think there's a lot of things we can do with infrastructure, stuff we've already kind of pioneered at the county that think I could really parlay over to the city nicely,” he said.

When asked if a run for the Governor`s office was in his future, Mayor Cornett says all options are on the table.

“I will look at all elected offices but I'm all ears.” He said.

And in this time of political divide, Mayor Cornett just hopes the next mayor will continue to bring people together.