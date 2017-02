Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new strategy is hitting the market to beat the dreaded infestation of head-lice.

Lice can easily travel through a school classroom, work, and other places.

Amanda Westerman from Lice Clinics of America showed NewsChannel 4 a machine that dehydrates lice.

She says a big plus to this kind of treatment is eliminating exposure to chemicals.

