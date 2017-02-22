Midwest City program provides $5,000 grant to first-time homebuyers

MIDWEST CITY , Okla. – A homebuyer assistance program in Midwest City will provide a $5,000 grant for first-time homebuyers.

The grant would be applied to closing costs, down payments, and principal reduction.

The program’s requirements are as follows:

Purchaser must be a first-time homebuyer

Property must be in Midwest City

Applicant must be income eligible

Must attend a homebuyer education course

Applicant must provide a minimum of $500 or 1.5% of the sales contract price towards down payment/closing costs which includes earnest money

Closing must take place at a Midwest City Closing Company

Click here for more information on additional requirements.