Midwest City program provides $5,000 grant to first-time homebuyers

MIDWEST CITY , Okla. – A homebuyer assistance program in Midwest City will provide a $5,000 grant for first-time homebuyers.
The grant would be applied to closing costs, down payments, and principal reduction.
The program’s requirements are as follows:
- Purchaser must be a first-time homebuyer
- Property must be in Midwest City
- Applicant must be income eligible
- Must attend a homebuyer education course
- Applicant must provide a minimum of $500 or 1.5% of the sales contract price towards down payment/closing costs which includes earnest money
- Closing must take place at a Midwest City Closing Company
Click here for more information on additional requirements.