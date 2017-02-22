× Mortadella sent to Oklahoma distribution center recalled due to undeclared allergens

OKLAHOMA CITY – A New Jersey company is recalling hundreds of pounds of products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. is recalling 468 pounds of mortadella because it contains pistachio nuts, which are not declared on the product label.

The 3-oz. plastic packages containing slices of “Deli Thin Dietz & Watson Mortadella” are being recalled.

The affected products were produced on Nov. 30 with a Best By Date of April 2, 2017 and Lot # LO23633800. It also includes an establishment number EST. 7543B inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were sent to distribution centers in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Company officials say a distributor noticed pistachio nuts through the clear package and knew that pistachio nuts are not usually part of the mortadella.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, but consumers are encouraged to either throw them away or return them to the retailer.