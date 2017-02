× Motorcyclist killed in tragic accident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A motorcyclist was killed in a tragic accident in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

Around 11:17 p.m., a 36-year-old man was driving his 2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide on I-40 eastbound when he crashed.

Authorities say the man was attempting to exit to I-44 northbound when he struck a barrier wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified at this time.