New treatment gives patients alternative to traditional lice shampoos

Parents control children's hair to see if they are infested by head lice at a primary school in Scheveningen, on August 31, 2016. / AFP / ANP / Remko de Waal / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read REMKO DE WAAL/AFP/Getty Images)
OKLAHOMA CITY – A new treatment is giving parents and children battling head lice an alternative to traditional treatments.
Lice Clinics of America‘s treatment involves dehydrating lice and their eggs without medicated shampoos.