Norman police identify alleged suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities have identified the man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting earlier this week.

On Monday, Norman police say it all started when a woman reported that a man was trying to break into her home with a crow bar.

After the woman gave officers a description of the alleged suspect, they quickly found him nearby.

At some point, the suspect ran to his vehicle.

“During that pursuit, the individual did reach into his waistband and produced a weapon and pointed it towards the officer,” said Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department. “At that time, the officer fired multiple shots.”

Police say the alleged suspect was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

On Wednesday, Norman police identified the man as 37-year-old Marc David Watson.

Authorities say Watson suffered a single gunshot wound to the face and remains in the hospital.

The officer involved in the incident was identified as Master Police Officer Joshua Hard, who has been with the department since 2010.

Hard remains on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.