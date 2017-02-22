× Oklahoma City elementary school on lockdown following nearby robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City elementary school is on lockdown following a nearby robbery.

Around 10:30 a.m., an Oklahoma City business in the 2500 block of N. Meridian was robbed by at least three armed individuals.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody shortly after the robbery; however, one of the suspects remains on the loose.

As a precautionary measure, Kaiser Elementary School was placed on lockdown as police search for the missing suspect.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.