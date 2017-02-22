Oklahoma City Homeland store getting much-needed face lift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A grocery store that was built in the 1970s has become a blemish on a block in northwest Oklahoma City.

The Homeland grocery store, located on N.W. 18th and Classen Blvd., is surrounded by beautiful homes in Mesta Park and Heritage Hills.

However, many have noticed its outdated look.

"People like coming here, but it's getting too old,” said Kyle Harris, a customer.

"Lot of people saying 'Oh my God, I'm so excited about the remodel. It's been needed. It's just an old store,'” said Amanda Humphreys, a store employee.

The store will be getting a face lift in the spring as part of a $2 million revamp.

"Customers come up to us and ask for particular products and new items, so it was the customer feedback and us just looking at the infrastructure. This was long overdue,” said President and CEO of Homeland Stores Marc Jones.

The outside will be transformed, and the inside will include a new entrance with a healthier selection and more made-to-order foods.

"We'll have a sushi station. We'll have expanded cheese and then probably from about here on over will be produce. So, over here, we'll have a whole wall of produce," Jones said.

There will also be a new bakery and deli area.

Homeland has stores in Kansas, Texas, Georgia and Alabama, but they're focused on their Oklahoma stores right now - and starting with one of the closest stores to downtown Oklahoma City.

Other stores in Oklahoma will get a renovation but, for right now, residents in the Oklahoma City neighborhood are glad to not be forgotten.

"This store deserves, you know, what the Edmond Homelands have and the produce accessibility and, you know, a face lift,” said Laci Liter.

If you were wondering, they do plan to remain open while renovations are in progress.

Developers in the midtown area chimed in on what they think about the revamp.

“As a large stakeholder in Midtown, we are very excited to learn about Homeland investing in its store at NW 18th & Classen. Executing its plan to improve the store functionally, aesthetically, and in product mix should allow Homeland to better serve Downtown OKC's growing population and the changing tastes and preferences of residents living in neighborhoods surrounding the store. We thank Homeland for making this commitment,” said Chris Fleming, partner at Midtown Renaissance.