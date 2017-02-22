× Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett will not seek re-election

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett will not seek re-election next year.

Cornett has served as Oklahoma City’s mayor since 2004, making him Oklahoma City’s longest serving mayor.

During that time, Cornett lobbied to bring the Oklahoma City Thunder to town.

He also oversaw the passage of MAPS 3 and unprecedented improvements to downtown.

Currently, he serves as President of the United States Conference of Mayors.

On Wednesday, he announced that he will not seek re-election in 2018.

He is expected to release more information later today.

