Oklahoma man facing 10 charges related to violent armed robberies

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man is behind bars after allegedly committing a series of armed robberies throughout the metro.

On Dec. 17, officers were called to the One Stop Food Mart along S.E. 45th St. following an armed robbery.

According to the police report, investigators learned that a man came into the store and fired one round at the clerk before demanding money.

On Jan. 31, a witness came forward and told police that Rommell Thomas was behind a series of armed robberies in Midwest City and Oklahoma City.

According to court documents, the witness told authorities that Thomas admitted to six or seven robberies, including the One Stop Food Mart.

In that case, the witness said Thomas admitted to firing a round at the clerk.

Authorities arrested Thomas on four complaints of a robbery with a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a firearm.