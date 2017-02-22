× Oklahoma nanny arrested after child’s mother reportedly found her passed out

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma nanny has been arrested after police were called to a possible child abduction.

On Tuesday evening, a woman told police that she arrived home to find her live-in nanny passed out on a bed and her 3-year-old son missing.

Authorities searched the home and eventually found the child asleep on the fireplace hearth, KJRH reports.

The mother told investigators that she knew something was wrong when her children’s school told her that no one came to pick up her other five children.

When she arrived home, she found the garage door and another interior door open.

The woman said she found her nanny, Raela Baxter, passed out on a bed next to a smoking pipe.

Baxter was arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.