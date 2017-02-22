× Police looking for two Oklahoma boys after mother picked them up from school

VINITA, Okla. – Police in Vinita are looking for two children believed to have been taken from school by their biological mother.

David Pacheco, 9, was last seen wearing a multi-colored graphic T-shirt and blue jeans.

He is believed to have a medical or physical disability.

His little brother, Ethan Pacheco, 4, was also with him.

They were last seen around noon.

Diosa Pacheco, their biological mother, only has contact with the boys by supervised visitation per court order.

Officials believe she is possibly on her way to Tulsa or Tahlequah.

The vehicle they are looking for is a tan 2003 Ford Windstar van with the Oklahoma tag number 318JRR.

Call police if you know anything.