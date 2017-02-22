Police make another arrest in connection to shooting death of Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have made another arrest in connection to the shooting death of an Oklahoma City man.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of S. Kelley.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Antwon Chamblee critically wounded in the front yard.

Chamblee was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

Earlier this month, police released surveillance pictures from a convenience store near S.E. 66th and I-35 that shows two men walking into the store with Chamblee less than an hour before his death.

Investigators believed the two men had critical information regarding Chamblee’s murder.

Last week week, police arrested 17-year-old Courterris Swain in connection to Chamblee’s death.

Swain is facing charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and first-degree murder.

This week, police made another arrest in connection to Chamblee’s murder.

Steven Wallace, 20, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Wallace is facing charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and first-degree murder.