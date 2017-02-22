× Reports of injuries after school bus crash in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding to a school bus crash in Piedmont.

Initial reports indicate a bus crashed with another vehicle near Edmond Rd. and Stout Dr. in Piedmont around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

It is unclear if students were on the bus.

Authorities say there are reports of multiple injuries.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

KFOR is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.