Scammers take over man's computer, steal his information

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Shortly after Jack White said hello the scammers were able to gain remote access to his computer infecting it with a virus, then lying to get him to fork over hundreds of dollars to remove the virus, which they never did!

“I believe it was for 3 years for $300 dollars or $299.99 and I fell for that,” Jack said.

Jack has stage 4 kidney disease and struggle with memory loss.

The cyber thieves took advantage of him going through his files, even opening up a line of credit in his name and transferring the cash between accounts.

“I could see them moving my mouse,” Jack said.

The In Your Corner bottom line:

Microsoft and Apple will never use a pop-up or call you initiating a tech support call.

Pull your free credit report here.

Just ignore calls from numbers you don’t recognize.

If your device is running slow do what Jack did and take it to a professional.