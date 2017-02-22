Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old Oklahoma man.
Larry Pat Kennedy is described as a 6-foot tall, white male with silver hair.
Kennedy was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 25000 block of E. County Road 1610 in Pauls Valley.
He was wearing a red shirt and overalls.
His vehicle is a red 2012 Dodge R15 pickup with Oklahoma tag 484JET, front-end damage and two straps holding the hood down.
Kennedy is insulin-dependent and has dementia.
If you know of his whereabouts, contact police.
34.728906 -97.351656