× Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old Oklahoma man.

Larry Pat Kennedy is described as a 6-foot tall, white male with silver hair.

Kennedy was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 25000 block of E. County Road 1610 in Pauls Valley.

He was wearing a red shirt and overalls.

His vehicle is a red 2012 Dodge R15 pickup with Oklahoma tag 484JET, front-end damage and two straps holding the hood down.

Kennedy is insulin-dependent and has dementia.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact police.