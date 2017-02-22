× Stillwater man in custody after allegedly inappropriately touching young teen

STILLWATER, Okla. – A Stillwater man is behind bars after police say he inappropriately touched a teenager.

On Feb. 21, police in Stillwater obtained an arrest warrant for Kwamain Quantay Baker for lewd acts with a child under 16.

Earlier in the day, authorities say the 15-year-old victim told officers that Baker began making sexual comments to her and then began touching her.

On Wednesday morning, Baker was taken into custody.