Suspects wanted after stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Police in Chickasha are looking for three suspects who stole over $100,000 worth of equipment.

Officials responded to John Deere Standridge Equipment on North 16th Street regarding a burglary.

They say three suspects broke into the fenced area of the business and stole equipment including a truck, trailer, and mowers.

The suspects also damaged another vehicle owned by the company.

Police are looking for a white 2015 F350 extended cab pickup truck with the tag number 258571.

The photo below is not the truck stolen, but police say the truck that was stolen has a company logo on the it like this one.

They are also searching for a black Texas Bragg 2 axle utility trailer.

If you know anything, give Chickasha Police a call at 405-222-6050.