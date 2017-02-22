Thousands of former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s emails made public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - After a judge ordered the Oklahoma Attorney General's office to turn over thousands of documents, we're getting a glimpse at what some of those documents contain.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office turned over more than 7,500 pages of documents in response to a two-year-old open records request.

The Center For Media and Democracy, a watch dog group out of Wisconsin, requested those e-mails and then had to sue when they were not turned over in a timely manner.

An Oklahoma judge had given the AG’s office until Tuesday to release those emails.

The CMD was looking into possible ties Pruitt may have had with energy companies.

CMD highlighted a few of the things they had discovered since the release of the e-mails, including an oil and gas lobby group that coordinated opposition in 2013 to both the Renewable Fuel Standard Program and ozone limits with Pruitt’s office.

They say the lobby group provided Pruitt with a template language for an Oklahoma petition, noting “this argument is more credible coming from a State.”

Later that year, Pruitt did file opposition to both the RFS and ozone limits.

NewsChannel 4 is looking over the thousands of documents and will have more later today on our newscasts.