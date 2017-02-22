Very warm temps, high fire danger today and tomorrow

Very warm temps and high fire danger are the main headlines today and tomorrow.

Look for sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds to boost temps to the upper 70s this Wednesday afternoon.

Tonight will be mild and quiet with very mild lows in the low 50s.

Tomorrow, we will see highs make it into the 80’s for a few areas in the metro on Wednesday.

Winds will be breezy at times with south gusts up to 25mph.

Along with the temps, look for very high fire danger, especially in western Oklahoma.

A strong cold front will move through late Thursday, and by Saturday morning we will see temps dip below freezing across much of the state, giving us that last taste of winter.