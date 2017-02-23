4 our Vets: Therapy animals provide comfort for veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY – When coming home from a war zone, many veterans suffer from wounds that aren’t easily seen.

In fact, many veterans silently deal with post traumatic stress disorder in addition to other injuries.

However, help is available and experts say they do not need to suffer in silence.

Therapy animals are known to be an enormous help to veterans across the country, and one therapy animal is getting a lot of attention.

Reba is a 10-month-old miniature horse and is a beloved visitor at the Sulphur VA Center.

Flames of Hope, who takes care of Reba, say they visit a variety of facilities to help veterans and the elderly.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.