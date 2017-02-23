Broken Arrow official hopes to demolish Bever home, create a park

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A home that was the site of one of the bloodiest murders in Broken Arrow may soon be demolished.

On July 22, 2015, authorities arrested Michael Bever, then 16, and his brother Robert Bever for the murder of five people.

Authorities discovered the bodies of 52-year-old David Bever, 44-year-old April Bever, a 5-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy inside the family’s home.

A 13-year-old girl, who was stabbed but survived, told police that her eldest brothers had attacked her family.

The Tulsa World reports that Robert described killing as “a hobby,” adding that they didn’t plan to stop with just five of their family members.

The boys’ 2-year-old sister was found unharmed in the home, but investigators say their plan to kill her was interrupted.

A detective claimed that Robert Bever said he was planning on cutting off his 2-year-old sister’s head with an axe. Robert also told detectives that Michael coerced their siblings out of locked rooms during the attack by pretending he was in danger.

After the initial crimes were complete, the brothers planned to steal their parents’ car and drive to populated places and kill five people everywhere they stopped.

“(Robert Bever) expressed wanting to have some sort of fame or notoriety for being a serial killer,” detective Eric Bentz testified, according to the Tulsa World. “He said that if he killed more than one person, it made him like a god.”

Last year, Robert Bever pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life without parole.

Michael Bever’s trial is set to begin on June 5, 2017.

While the prosecution is working to close the case, community leaders say the family’s home is constant reminder of what happened that night.

Now, Broken Arrow City Councilor Mike Lester told FOX 23 he is petitioning for the home to be demolished and replaced by a park.

“Each day the home stands vacant is another day that neighbors are reminded of the horrific crime that was committed there,” Lester said. “It is unfortunate that the home has become a symbol of one of Broken Arrow’s most notorious murders. Our first responders and the entire community need to move on from this tragedy, and I believe that in order for us to truly heal, the house must be replaced with another symbol, one that provides peace and healing.”

Lester created a non-profit account to collect donations to help fund the demolition project.