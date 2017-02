× Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. – Firefighters extinguished a grass fire in Mustang Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., fire crews from Mustang and Oklahoma City were called to S.W. 89th and Cemetery Rd. on reports of a grass fire.

Fortunately, crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

No word on what may have caused the blaze at this time.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.