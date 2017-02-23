“He gets to go home at night and sleep in his own bed,” Victim’s family speaks out after manslaughter charge dropped

MOORE, Okla. – Charges were dropped Wednesday in a 2012 manslaughter case in Moore.

Bill Cooksey was found dead in his own driveway.

Two suspects were arrested just last year.

Shiela Gilley thinks about her younger brother, Bill, every day.

“He was always smiling. He’d do anything for anybody,” Gilley said.

Bill Cooksey lived in a duplex next door to his mother in Moore for years until April 2012, when his mother found his naked body in the driveway surrounded by a pool of blood.

“It didn’t make sense,” Gilley said.

All police had to go on were two palm prints on a truck near Bill’s body.

Last year, investigators were able to link those prints to Jason Diamond.

In 2012, he was roommates in Texas with Billyjack Phillips.

Phillips’ mother was married to Bill Cooksey.

According to court documents, Diamond told police “he drove Phillips to Moore, Oklahoma,” and the two got in a fist fight with Bill outside his home.

According to Diamond, while Bill was on the ground, Phillips “kicked him like a football,” “stomped him,” and “took his sweatpants off.”

“It’s very upsetting to know that someone has the need to humiliate somebody in such a degrading way,” Gilley said.

Prosecutors charged Diamond and Phillips with manslaughter, but only have forensic evidence on Diamond.

They need him to testify against Phillips to prove their case, but Diamond has refused.

Wednesday, a judge dismissed the case against Phillips.

“He gets to go home at night and sleep in his own bed, spend Christmas and holidays with his family,” Gilley said.

It’s a heartbreaking setback for Bill’s family, but they aren’t giving up.

“We just hope that one day that reflection of Mr. Phillips in the mirror, when he looks back to himself, he says ‘we can`t do this anymore, let`s do the right thing,’” Gilley said.

District Attorney Greg Mashburn told NewsChannel 4 investigators are still working on their case against Phillips and hope to bring charges against him again in the future.

Diamond’s preliminary hearing is set for May.