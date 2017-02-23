× Health officials: Flu deaths across Oklahoma rise to 37

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials say nine more deaths have been recorded as the flu continues to spread across the state.

In recent weeks, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that the virus is having a greater impact on Oklahomans.

In one week, the number of deaths from the flu this season more than doubled to 23. Last week, it jumped to 28.

Now, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says 37 deaths related to the flu have been recorded.

Officials say residents in Tulsa County has been hardest hit by the flu this season, leading to 10 deaths in that county.

Oklahoma County has seen five deaths and 242 hospitalizations related to the virus.

The hospitalization total rose from 1,127 people to 1,419.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department recommends flu vaccinations and hand hygiene to avoid the dangers of the flu. If you sneeze or cough, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue.

Also, if you feel ill, stay home and go to a physician right away if symptoms persist.

Vaccination is important for those at high risk from flu complications including people 65 years of age and older, young children, pregnant women, persons with chronic lung disease, diabetes, heart disease, neurologic conditions and other long-term health conditions.

Flu symptoms include:

Fever more than 100.4° F (38 C)

Aching muscles, especially in your back, arms and legs

Chills and sweats

Headache

Dry, persistent cough

Fatigue and weakness

Nasal congestion

Sore throat.