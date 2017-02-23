Judge rules that other alleged assault victims may testify in cold case murder trial

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – There are new developments in the case against a Midwest City man, who is accused of kidnapping and murder.

In 2015, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater officially charged 57-year-old Anthony Palma with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping related to the Kirsten Hatfield case.

In 1997, Kirsten was 8-years-old when she disappeared from her home at 1108 Jet Drive in Midwest City in the middle of the night. She hasn’t been seen since.

Palma has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Now, more women are stepping forward and claiming that Palma assaulted them in the past.

It was an emotional day at the courthouse as one woman told her story, alleging the Palma rented a garage apartment to her and her husband in 1982.

While her husband was away, she says Palma broke into her home and beat her.

She said one of her sons helped stop the alleged attack.

“He’s just a horrible human being and he violated my mother. I witnessed him violating my mother, and he was given prison time for that. He was given a second chance and he’s continued to violate people his whole life,” said Greg Hargrove, the alleged victim’s son.

On Thursday evening, a judge ruled that the woman’s testimony can be used in Palma’s murder trial.